Top UP power official booked for corruption

Varanasi (UP), Feb 27 The vigilance cell of the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has lodged an FIR against Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited's director (technical) Prithvipal Singh on charges of disproportionate expenses, beyond his known source of income.

The FIR has been registered under section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 with Chitaipur police on the basis of a complaint filed by UPPCL Gorakhpur zone vigilance inspector Chandrabhushan Prajapati.

Station officer Brijesh Mishra said that investigation into the matter has begun.

According to the officer, Prajapati said in his complaint that he was assigned the probe into the matter in June 2022.

He said that investigation revealed that Singh spent more than his legitimate earnings. On the basis of findings of the investigation, he prepared a detailed report.

As per the report, between June 1986 and June 2022, Singh had earned Rs 4.62 crore and spent Rs 5.60 crore in the same period.

In this corresponding period, he spent over Rs 97 lakh more than his actual income. This is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Therefore, an FIR has been registered against him.

Singh has been posted in Varanasi for over two years.

