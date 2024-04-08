Total Solar Eclipse Today: Why India's Sun Satellite Will Miss A Glimpse

The Aditya L1, India's inaugural space-based solar observatory, remains engaged in its ongoing study of the Sun. However, it will not be able to observe today's total solar eclipse, which will be visible across extensive regions of North America. This celestial occurrence is a rarity, prompting numerous events throughout the USA, including skydiving and special flights, organized to behold the spectacle.

For the first time in nearly a century, the western and northern regions of New York State are poised to witness a total eclipse. The path of totality, a slender corridor where the Moon completely blocks the Sun, traverses various cities, sparking excitement throughout the USA.

In its statement about the event, NASA says, "On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk."

NASA is deploying specialized research aircraft to pursue the shadow, among numerous other experiments. Although the entire event will unfold over several hours, the primary spectacle—when daylight transitions to darkness—is anticipated to endure for roughly four minutes during the period of total darkness. India's Aditya L1 satellite will not be able to observe the event, not due to any oversight by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), but because of its strategic placement. Positioned to offer an uninterrupted 24x7, 365-day view of the Sun, the satellite was deliberately stationed to avoid any obstruction caused by an eclipse.

According to a report of NDTV, Aditya L1 spacecraft will not see the solar eclipse as the moon is behind the spacecraft, at the Lagrange Point 1 (L1 point), the eclipse that is visible on Earth doesn't have much significance at that location," ISRO chairman S. Somanath said.

The Indian Aditya L1 spacecraft orbits in a halo pattern around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This strategic positioning grants the spacecraft a significant advantage: it maintains an uninterrupted view of the Sun, devoid of any occultation or eclipses. Consequently, this configuration offers enhanced capabilities for monitoring solar activity and its impact on space weather in real-time.

Weighing close to 1,500 kilograms, Aditya L1 is a scientific robotic satellite designed for the primary purpose of maintaining uninterrupted surveillance of the Sun. Marking India's inaugural dedicated mission for solar monitoring, its focus lies particularly on comprehending solar behavior during periods of heightened activity. The construction of this solar observatory required an investment of approximately Rs 400 crore.

Indeed, the Aditya L1 satellite employs a unique approach for studying the Sun using its specialized instrument, the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC). Somanath explains, A solar eclipse is simulated within the coronagraph by blocking the direct light emitted from the Sun's disc. This technique allows for more effective observation and analysis of solar phenomena.