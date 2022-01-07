Tourism to offer employment opportunities to youths in state, says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the improved tourism will not only promote the state but will also offer employment opportunities for the youth and will bring the "colour" of state's heritage in front of the country and the world.

Addressing the public here, Adityanath said, "The way tourism has been promoted in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here are getting employment opportunities. At the same time, our heritage is also coming in front of the country and the world in a new colour."

Slamming the previous government's for mismanagement of the four-yearly Kumbh, the Chief Minister said, "When Kumbh was organised here, there used to be a stampede, mess and chaos. People were hesitant to go to Kumbh."

"Then in 2019, when our government got the privilege of organizing Kumbh, the whole world saw that Kumbh can happen like this. 25 crore devotees enjoyed the Kumbh but there was no disturbance," he added.

Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 488 development projects worth Rs 642 crores of the Tourism and Sanskrit Department in Lucknow today.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed free tablets and smartphones to students in Ayodhya to boost digital education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Smartphones and tablets are being distributed among one crore students in the state which will enable them to have access to digital content for information about employment opportunities and prepare themselves for competitive exams", said CM Yogi Adityanath.The tablets and smartphones would be distributed among one crore students, stated the CM. "On December 25, we have distributed 60,000 smartphones and tablets among students in Lucknow", informed Yogi.

The CM further added that the government is making arrangements for the students who are preparing for competitive exams. "The students won't need to go outside for preparing for exams", he added. "Our government has signed an MoU with Infosys so that good contents are available for students over the internet. These contents would be available for free. So that the parents don't need to bear the cost. The government has started the Abhyudaya coaching for the students to prepare for exams", said Yogi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor