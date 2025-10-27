Tourism witnessed surge in Uttarakhand with over 23 crore visitors in last three years: Govt

Dehradun, Oct 27 The relentless efforts of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government to promote tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand are coming to fruition, with more than 23 crore tourists arriving in the hill state during the last three years, government officials said, quoting the data released by the Tourism department.

This fresh surge in tourism has not only supported the livelihood of homestay, hotel, dhaba operators, women self-help groups as well as businessmen employed with the transport sector.

Due to the diligent efforts of the state government, tourism and pilgrimage is continuously booming in Uttarakhand.

The special thing is that tourism in Uttarakhand has now become multi-dimensional, tourists are not only limited to big cities and selected hill stations but are also reaching small tourist destinations in remote areas as well.

Along with this, participation of not only domestic but also foreign tourists has increased in the hill state promoting adventure activities like rafting, trekking, bungee jumping, mountaineering, etc.

Due to this surge in tourism sector in Uttarakhand, the benefits of tourism are directly reaching lakhs of people of the state, which includes hotels, restaurants, homestay operators, transport businessmen, women self-help groups, etc.

At present, more than 6,000 homestay operators in the state have emerged as direct beneficiaries of increased tourism activities in the state.

Pilgrimage activities have also increased significantly in the state. As of now this year, the number of pilgrims for the revered Char Dham Yatra alone has reached five million.

This year, more than 4,300 horse and mule operators provided their services on the Kedarnath and Yamunotri trekking route.

The state government is now promoting winter travel as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the sacred Adi Kailash has also boosted pilgrimage and tourism in the border region of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy as the benefits of tourism and pilgrimage directly accrue to the local people.

Therefore, the Uttarakhand government is striving to continue tourism and pilgrimage activities throughout the year.

Prime Minister Modi's visits to the hill state have boosted pilgrimage, spirituality and tourism in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government continues to invest in tourism infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and digital solutions to improve tourist experiences and increase regional accessibility.

From the launch of digital tourism platforms to improved transportation networks, the state is positioning itself as a global leader in tourism innovation and sustainable growth.

In addition, partnerships with international airlines and tour operators are helping to expand international tourism to Uttarakhand, particularly from key Asian and European markets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor