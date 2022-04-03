Tourist footfall increased after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, all eyes now on Kashi: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was in Varanasi to review development works and the law and order situation ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit, said that after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists and devotees in the city, adding that 'all eyes in the country and the world are now on Kashi'.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Adityanath said, "All the development and construction works in Varanasi are being conducted in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further said, "After the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists and devotees here. All eyes in the country and the world are now on Kashi."

"The district administration and the executive organizations should complete all the development works with full quality in the stipulated time by mutual coordination," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is committed to good governance, security, order and development in its second term.

Referring to the state government's efforts to enhance the health facilities in the state, the Chief Minister stated that the target of vaccination work for children in the age group of 15 to 17 will be fulfilled by running a campaign.

He also informed that a statewide 'Communicable Disease Control and Dastak Abhiyan' has also commenced from Saturday in the state under which the arrangements for cleanliness, and fogging have been taken up in a continuous and effective manner.

"As per the vision of the Prime Minister, the works of the Namami Gange project will be completed with quality by campaigning on a war footing basis. Apart from this, wheat purchasing centres will be fully functional," said the Chief Minister.

"Disposal of public grievances will be done with utmost sensitivity and priority in every situation. Moreover, the Mission Shakti program will be implemented effectively," added the Chief Minister.

