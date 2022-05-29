Tourist surge in R'sthan, domestic footfalls surpass pre-Covid numbers

Jaipur, May 29 After being in the doldrums for more than two years due to the Covid pandemic, tourism has bounced back in the desert state as it attracted 14.9 million tourists in the first quarter of 2022 which included 14.8 million domestic tourists, confirmed officials of Rajasthan Tourism.

Only 5.4 million domestic tourists had visited the state during the corresponding period in 2021, primarily owing to the pandemic. Also, during the first three months of 2020, when Covid had just started making news, 11.4 million domestic tourists had arrived in the state.

In fact, the domestic tourist footfall in Rajasthan has surpassed the pre-Covid days, said Gayatri Rathore, principal secretary, Rajasthan Tourism, while speaking to .

"Summer season is usually low in terms of tourism here, being a desert state, however, we witnessed a huge rush this season," she said.

"Looking at this surge, we are planning to launch night tourism in different parts of the state so that tourists after visiting forts and monuments have something interesting to visit at night. We are planning musical nights at attractive locations where tourists can have a gala time without paying any charge in the evenings," she added.

"Also, we are planning to offer diverse tourism experiences to the avid traveller. He should not sit in Hyderabad and think that Rajasthan is a place with forts and monuments only. He should remember the state for safaries, lakes, mountains and adventure.

"So, we are offering adventure tourism to tourists who shall get an adrenaline rush with zip lining, parasailing, hot ballooning and other interesting activities which are being developed around Amer and Samode," Rathore explained.

"We are trying to bring in repeat tourists by offering them diverse tourism experiences. Eco trails, jungle safaris, leopards and panther safari, cruising on river front in Kota are a few amongst the latest offers which are exciting tourists these days," said Rathore.

Cities like Kota which have been developed as a coaching hub will cruise on the Chambal front. "There are parents who come along with their children from far off areas and they should have some place where they can spend decent time too. Hence comes the cruising option," said Rathore.

So, the coming days will see Rajasthan attracting tourists from all age groups from every corner with our attractive acclaimed assets, new products and initiatives like eco-trails and panther-leopard safari, she added.

Meanwhile, Gajendra Luniwal, president of Jaipur Hotel Association, confirmed that happy times are ahead. "Seems that the curse of Covid has subsided and we look forward to a heavy tourist footfall in the ensuing monsoon and winter."

