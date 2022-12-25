Tourists throng Shimla for Christmas, New Year celebrations

The tourists thronged to the hill resorts in Shimla for the Christmas and New Year festival season.

Amid the rising COVID cases in some countries, tourists were seen following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Some of the locals and tourists could be seen wearing masks in crowded streets of the city as precautionary measures.

The tourists here are gathered to celebrate the festival of Christmas and have a good time on New Year. However, the local residents in the region are concerned with the tourists gathering here from different parts of the state.

One of the tourists coming from Bangalore said that in days to come they will have to follow the COVID precautions.

"It is good to be here for the festival season. People are rushing here, the climate is good and the temperature is low. We were expecting snow but it's not happening. Yes it is important to take precautions as we know the coronavirus is spreading with new variants," said Ujjwala, a tourist.

One of the visitors from Bangalore coming to the hills here believes that it is important to take precautions.

"I am feeling happy here, but it is very cold. I am the only one who is wearing a mask and I feel it is good to take precautions," he said.

The other tourists who are not wearing masks also urged everyone to follow the COVID guidelines.

" I am feeling happy to be here, we have come with family and it is good to take precautions, I am not wearing a mask but in days to come it is good that for safety we wear masks," he said.

Another tourist coming from Uttar Pradesh said that now the time has again come to follow the COVID guidelines.

"We were now prepared for the Coronavirus again it is spreading, we shall have to take care, as we know precaution only can save lives," another tourist said.

These tourists who are taking care of their safety want others to follow the COVID norms.

"I am happy to be here, it is a fantastic season. This is the first time I have come to Himachal Pradesh. We are wearing masks according to guidelines from the Karnataka government and carrying them to Himachal too. It is better to be safe and only a mask can protect you," the tourist said.

The young students coming with families to the hill resort want themselves to be safe and are wearing masks in a crowded place.

"It is good to be and it is cold here, I am feeling safe as we are wearing masks," a little girl said.

The foreign tourists on the eve of Christmas away from home are feeling delighted to be in a hill town in north India here. Coming from Newlands, they believe that COVID has taught a lot of things after the infection its infection.

" We are here to celebrate Christmas and we are stinging here uphill. It is a good experience, We come from a country which has strictly dealt with Coronavirus and from this experience we have learnt and here we are taking precautions for safety. We are taking good precautions with our hands and taking care while having food," said a woman tourist from Newlands.

Another foreign tourist said that they had planned to celebrate Christmas away from home.

"It is good to be here and we are happy to come here as we planned this Christmas to celebrate Christmas this year away from home. We are not wearing masks but taking precautions, it is not fear of corona but it is just people have to take precautions for safety, " said another foreign tourist.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor