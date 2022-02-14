TPCC chief files criminal cases against Assam CM for 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

TPCC president Revanth Reddy has lodged a complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for making indecent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jubilee Hills police station.

The Congress leaders lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police Station ACP Sudarshan. Working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, PAC Convener Shabbir Ali, AICC National Spokesperson Dasoju Shravan and others were also present.

Congress leaders have filed a criminal case against Himanta Biswa Sharma and demanded his immediate arrest.

"Assam CM's remarks are humiliating for a woman, Why did the Chief Electoral Officer of the National Election Commission not order the arrest of Himanta Biswa Sharma" asked Revanth. "BJP should remove Himanta Biswa from the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP is supporting the remarks of the Assam CM."

The TPCC president added, "Some say it is an insult to the Gandhi family, but it is an insult to the women of this country. An FIR should be registered against our compliant immediately."

According to him, the Assam CM should be served notice immediately. "It is the responsibility of the police to arrest the Assam CM."

Revant said, "KCR should set up a special team to arrest the Assam CM. He should discuss with jurists if necessary. We are giving 48 hours to the state government and the police. If they do not respond, we will besiege all the commissioners and SP offices on February 16." "I will siege the Hyderabad Commissionerate", said Revanth.

"Before this situation arises, KCR should conduct a special review and take action in terms of the police and the law. We will also complain to the Women's Commission. If the police do not respond, we will go to the court", said Revanth.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor