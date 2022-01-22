Traditional stoves retain their popularity in Kashmir

Despite the availability of modern gadgets, the Kashmir Valley has not forgotten its traditional stove, known as 'Daan' in urban areas and 'Daambur' in rural areas.

The traditional stove is made of clay, husk and water.

It was a pre-eminent feature of Kashmiri kitchens in the past.

It has its own importance and benefits apart from cooking. It helps to maintain the temperature of kitchens and saves people from biting cold in the winter season.

The Daan was considered the pride of Kashmiri kitchens. It is said that the taste and quality of food cooked in it surpasses that of meals made with modern gadgets.

Locals in Kashmir believe that food cooked in earthen pots is nutrient-rich, as it helps maintain the moisture and the aroma of the food. It is not surprising then that many still prefer to use this centuries-old traditional stove

Abdul Gani Khan, local Resident said "Daan is our tradition, our ancestors use to cook food in Daan and we are still using it. The food cooked in Daan is nutrient-rich and has a delicious flavour."

Ulfat, a housewife said "There is no electricity here for all the time, therefore we use the traditional method. We enjoy cooking in Daan. However, it becomes a struggle in the winter season for arranging wood. But we can't afford gas."

Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Culture Expert and Historian, said as far as Daan is concerned, it is a long tradition that is still continuing.

"Apart from cooking, our ancestors used to keep themselves warm sitting near Daan. The importance of this is not limited to its restricted area but its flame keeps warm other parts of the house as well," Zareef said.

"The food cooked earthen used to be healthy that why our ancestors were physically strong and they hardly fall sick," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

