Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid snowfall

Traffic movement was halted from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal, said Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police on Friday.

In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra scheduled to be held in districts Samba and Kathua respectively w.e.f. January 20-23, 2023, the following traffic advisory is hereby issued for the information of the General Public, Vehicle Operators and other party workers/people participating in the said yatra in order to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said traffic advisory.

The Traffic movement has been declared as "diverted" at some routes/locations on the left lane of NHW from Kathua towards Samba, as per the traffic advisory.

Traffic for HMV (Trucks) plying towards Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Kashmir Valley will ply from Lakhanpur via Basholi- Billawar- Batal -Dhar Road and vice versa.

LMV coming from the outside of the state will ply from Hatli Morh-DPL Kathua Road Nagri Kot Punu-Mehran-Chakra-Londi Moth and vice versa.

From 7 am, a single tube i.e. the right side of NHW will remain functional for both sides of traffic movement.

Vehicles coming from Kathua toward Jammu will be diverted on the right single tube from Londi Morh towards Samba; Similarly, vehicles coming from Jammu towards Kathua shallalso ply on the same tube

The left tube of NHW from Londi Morh towards Samba will remain closed and dedicatedly used for Bharat Jodo Yatra;

Samba flyover will remain open for vehicular traffic while Yatra will be routed through Samba Bazar;

The Vehicles coming from Jammu towards Samba will be diverted from Purmandal Morh and shall route through Smailpur- Badhore- Utter Behni- Vijaypur Road to Vijaypur while Gurah Morh;

Vehicles coming from Kathua towards Jammu shall be diverted from Mansar Morh- Surinsar Road towards Jammu;

Entry for Heavy Vehicles on all roads in District Samba and Kathua shall be regulated properly to avoid any congestion however ambulances and other emergency vehicles have been exempted from restrictions. No parking or any obstruction on any road shall be allowed;

The traffic advisory asked the people to avoid unnecessarily travelling on NHW from Lakhanpur to Bari Brahmana Jan 20-23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor