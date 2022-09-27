Traffic stopped at Jammu-Sringar highway due to repair work

Srinagar, Sep 27 Vehicular traffic was stopped on Tuesday on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to repair work currently underway at the Cafeteria Morh in Ramban which is prone to mudslides and shooting stones.

"Both sides traffic stopped in view of repair work is in progress at Cafeteria Morh Ramban. However the Mughal Road and SSG Road through for vehicular movement," read a tweet by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and trucks carrying fruits from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

