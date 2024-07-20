Tragedy averted as Army, Manipur Police defuse 8 IEDs

Imphal, July 20 The Indian Army and the Manipur Police in a swift joint operation recovered and defused eight highly powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Imphal East district, averting a major tragedy in the region, an official said on Saturday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amit Shukla said that acting on specific information, the Army column along with Manipur Police along with the Bomb Disposal Team personnel neutralised the eight IEDs soon after their recovery in Saichang Itham area.

He said that prompt action of the Army in the recovery of the powerful IEDs, weighing around 33 kg, averted a major tragedy as the IEDs were placed to target security forces and other commuters.

The area is largely being used by the farmers and cattle grazers in Moirangpurel and Itham villages of Imphal East district.

The recovery of the IEDs has given a severe blow to the nefarious design of inimical elements planning to undertake subversive activities in the region, Lt Col Shukla said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor