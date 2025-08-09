Tragedy on Raksha Bandhan in UP: Woman Returning Home to Tie Rakhi Dies After Scooter Swept Away in Bijnor Floodwaters

A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on the day of Raksha Bandhan, when sisters were eagerly waiting to tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, tragedy struck a family in Kiwad village. 35-year-old Neetu, a Kiwad village resident working in Haryana, was returning home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her family. The road between Jairampur and Kiwad villages had been submerged in rainwater for the past three days. Villagers had warned her not to proceed, but in her hurry to reach home, she ignored their advice.

While riding her scooter along the waterlogged road, Neetu lost control, fell into the flooded area, and was swept away in high current waters. Villagers at the scene immediately launched a search, and her body was recovered from the water about two hours later. After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

Continuous rains had caused severe waterlogging in and around the village, leading to road closures and hampering movement. Villagers alleged that the lack of timely water drainage was responsible for accidents like this, blaming Neetu’s death on administrative negligence.