Delhi Rains: Eight Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Jaitpur Area Amid Rainfall (Watch Video)

At least eight people feared trapped after a building located under Jaitpur police station area in Delhi, collapsed due to rainfall on Saturday, August 9. The incident occurred in Hari Nagar, East Delhi. Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot after receiving the information and engage in rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Several areas, including Vasant Kunj, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge, are experiencing intense showers, which are resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Visuals From Building Collapse Site

Delhi: In the Jaitpur police station area, a building collapsed, trapping eight people. There are no casualties, and rescue operations are underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/iD1ro9eace — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2025

Traffic jams were reported in several areas due to waterlogging on roads, including near AIIMS, where slow traffic movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge.