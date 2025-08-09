Jharkhand Train Accident: Two Goods Trains Collide Near Chandil Junction Station; Chandil–Tatanagar Route Affected

Several were reported to be injured after a train accident occurred near Chandil junction station in Jharkhand in the early hours of Saturday, August 9. The incident took place under the Adra railway division when an iron-loaded goods train travelling from Tatanagar to Purulia derailed shortly after crossing Chandil station, according to the news agency IANS.

The derailed train collided with another goods train coming from the opposite side, causing several wagons of the second train to derail as well. The incident occurred at around 4 am between the Pitki railway gate and the station on Saturday. After receiving the information, railway officials and rescue teams rushed to the scene and began relief operations.

Some train officials were likely injured in the incident, and the motorman of both trains was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, as per Nav Bharat Times.

According to reports, the derailment occurred due to a technical problem, resulting in a disruption of services on both the UP and DOWN lines of the Chandil-Tatanagar and Chandil-Bokaro routes. Several express and good trains were cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated due to the accident.

Senior railway officials are at the spot and an investigation has been launched into the accident. As per preliminary estimates, hundreds of passengers are stranded at various stations due to the incident and efforts are being made to reach them by alternative means.