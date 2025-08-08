Nashik Train Derailment: Goods Train Derails Near Nandgaon, Disrupts Central Railway Services

A goods train derailed near Nandgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, August 8. Due to this, several trains were halted on the Central Railway’s main line between Nandgaon and Chalisgaon.

The derailment occurred as the train was moving from the main line onto a loop line. Local officials confirmed that one of the wagons had been derailed on the tracks, halting the movement of both goods and several passenger express trains along this crucial section.

Train Derailment in Maharashtra

Goods train derailed at #Nandgaon (NGN) Up Point 134 - Movement from Main line to loop line .



Many trains are affected.@BhusavalDivn@Central_Railwaypic.twitter.com/sJUqaT34Kc — Ganesh Dolas (@GaneshDolas17) August 8, 2025

The railway officials from Nandgaon rushed to the spot and initiated re-railment operations. Due to the derailment, the Rajdhani Express, which runs between Delhi and Mumbai, was temporarily halted along the Manmad–Nandgaon–Chalisgaon stretch.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. Authorities are working to clear the line by fixing the derailment bogie of the train.