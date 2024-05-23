Tragedy Strikes Kerala's Pathanamthitta: Three Lives Claimed by Torrential Rainfall

In a tragic turn of events, heavy rainfall in Kerala's Pathanamthitta region has led to the loss of three lives. The downpour, which inundated the area, resulted in devastating consequences.

Authorities are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations, extending support to those affected by the calamity. As the region grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, efforts are being intensified to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a red alert in five districts of Kerala predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad continue to be on orange alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert, the IMD said.