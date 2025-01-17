Tragic Incident in Kasganj: Shopkeeper Dies of Heart Attack While Laughing with Customers; Shocking Video Surfaces (Watch)

In a heartbreaking incident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, 43-year-old shopkeeper Abhishek Maheshwari suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack while laughing and chatting with customers at his shop. A disturbing video, which emerged on January 17, shows Maheshwari sitting and engaging in conversation when he unexpectedly leans forward, falls back into his chair, and becomes motionless.

Bystanders immediately attempted CPR in a desperate bid to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The video captures the frantic moments as they tried to save him before rushing him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.