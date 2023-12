Train coach at Kannur railway station burnt, probe launched

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 Almost two months after a Delhi resident tried to set the Kannur-bound Executive Express ablaze, a fire was reported in a coach of the same train, two hours after it had ended its journey at the Kannur railway station early on Thursday.

According to police, the train from Alappuzha was stationed when around 1.45 a.m, the station master was alerted of a fire that broke out at the general compartment of the Executive Express.

In an hour's time, the fire was completely doused and soon the Railway Police and the Kerala Police began its probe.

Both the probe agencies have not ruled out foul play as CCTV visuals shows a person moving around with a can.

