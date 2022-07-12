Train from Karnataka to Delhi hijacked, tweets passenger

The news of the hijacking of Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express train No. 12650 from Karnataka to Delhi caused a stir in the railway administration. The administration was alerted when a passenger traveling in the train tweeted that the train had been hijacked. Railway staff were ordered to be vigilant. The train route was changed for maintenance after the investigation was completed, the Northern Railway administration tweeted. This was tweeted by Krishna Behra, who was traveling on the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express. During the journey, they noticed that the train route had changed. He suspected that the train had been hijacked. He tweeted that the train had been hijacked. Dear @IRCTCofficial @drmsecunderabad train number 12650 has been hijacked. Please help, he tweeted. He also tagged the managers of IRCTC and Secunderabad division.

The railway administration then took immediate action. The RPF was alerted. The RPF later replied that the train had not been hijacked. Between Kazipeta and Ballarshah, work is underway. So the route of the train has been changed, don’t panic, the RPF said in another tweet. Meanwhile, users who were worried about Behra's tweet later started mocking his tweet. So some people demanded action against them. Behra, meanwhile, later deleted the tweet due to negative reactions.