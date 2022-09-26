Trainee officer's death case: IAF initiates court of inquiry

Bengaluru, Sep 26 The Indian Air Force (IAF) has set up a 'Court of Inquiry' to establish the circumstances leading to the death of the Under Trainee Flying Officer (UTFO) Ankit Kumar Jha at Air Force Technical College (AFTC), Bengaluru on September 21.

An IAF official release stated that there were reports in the media about the death of UTFO. The deceased UTFO had joined the IAF in February 2021 and was undergoing training at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC). His training had been terminated on September 20 2022, after informing his father of the same.

Termination of training was the result of recommendations made by a Court of Inquiry (COI), which was instituted following a complaint by a fellow woman trainee officer against the UTFO on June 30, 2022, it said.

It had been established that the UFTO had committed certain acts of misconduct. The Inquiry proceedings were duly examined at multiple levels before being approved at Air HQ, as per the established procedure on the subject, the statement read.

As per the existing norms, an IAF officer was deputed to convey the news of this unfortunate happening to the parents of late UFTO A.K. Jha in New Delhi. A post-mortem examination was conducted on September 23, 2022. The report is awaited.

On September 24, his kin visited AFTC. They were briefed about the incident. The Indian Air Force condoles the unfortunate loss of life and prays for strength to the bereaved family in their time of grief. IAF is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the police on the matter, the statement said.

Meanwhile, six Indian Air Force officials have been booked for alleged murder case following the death of Ankit Kumar Jha last week under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased youth, 27-year-old Ankit Kumar Jha was training at the AFTC in Jalahalli campus for one-and-half years, according to police. He had allegedly committed suicide by hanging after being discharged following a court of inquiry. However, the deceased youth's family have claimed that their son had been killed.

In his suicide note, the deceased had mentioned the names of six IAF officials, including a commodore, two wing commanders, and group captain, among other, said police sources.

Aman, brother of the deceased, has alleged that a training officer had killed his brother and made it look like a suicide case. Gangammamgudi police have taken up the case and are investigating both angles.

