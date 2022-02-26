Training aircraft crashed in Telangana's Nalgonda, pilot died

A student pilot died after a training aircraft crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana, informed Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana...Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot," tweeted Scindia.

The Union Minister, further, said that "an investigation team has been rushed to the site." He also extended his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased pilot.

( With inputs from ANI )

