Training aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh; villagers rescue pilot, trainee

Bhopal/Seoni, Dec 8 A major tragedy was averted on Monday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district when a training aircraft almost collided with a high-voltage power line during flight and crashed near Sukatra village in the Kurai police station area of Seoni district.

The incident, according to police occurred at around 6:30 p.m.

The incident triggered panic in the locality as villagers rushed to the spot and rescued both the trainer (pilot) and trainee safely.

A video of the crash quickly went viral on social media.

Speaking to IANS, C.S. Tekam, Investigation Officer at Kurai Police Station, said: "Both the trainer and trainee are out of danger. They have been taken to a private hospital. One has sustained a head injury and the other has injuries on the face. However, as company officials informed us, both managed to walk out of the plane to safety."

The police officer added that the aircraft was a two-seater trainee plane, though the manufacturer's name is not yet known.

The officer identified the trainer and trainee as Ajeet Anthony and Ashok Chhava, respectively.

"We are waiting for instructions from higher authorities regarding the investigation,” he said, confirming that no human loss was reported despite one of the plane’s wheels getting stuck in a 33kV high-tension line, severing it from the tower before the aircraft landed on the ground.

“The training company is operating in the area since 2023,” the police official said.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary investigation, the plane suddenly began to descend due to a technical glitch. “It might have lost power, and one of its wheels got entangled in the high-voltage line for a while.

The heavy load severed the wire, causing a loud noise, spark and panic. "Fortunately, no major damage occurred,” the police officer explained.

Locals reported sparks as the aircraft struck the wires, and within moments, villagers realised the plane’s occupants were in trouble. They rushed to the scene to help.

Villagers also alleged this was not the first such incident, claiming training aircraft had overturned twice earlier while operating on the runway. They warned that had the plane remained stuck in the wires for a few more seconds, the consequences could have been devastating.

