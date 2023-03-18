Training aircraft crashes in MP's Balaghat, police team on spot
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2023 07:31 PM2023-03-18T19:31:08+5:302023-03-18T19:35:08+5:30
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 : An aircraft crashed in the jungle area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, police said.
The mishap took place under the limits of Kinarpur Police Station and it was a training aircraft.
A team of police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said that the aircraft belonged to a flying school operated in Maharashtra's Gondia district.
As per sources, two persons, the pilot and a co-pilot, were present inside the aircraft during the incident.
Further information is awaited.
