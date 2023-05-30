Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Belagavi, pilots sustain minor injuries

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], May 30 : A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The landing was prompted by technical glitches encountered during the flight. The two pilots sustained minor injuries and have been taken to the Air Force hospital for medical attention.

According to sources, the aircraft belonging to Redbird, had taken off from Sambra airport at approximately 9:30 am and subsequently landed at a farm near Honnihal village. The absence of trees or any obstacles on the farm ensured that a major tragedy was averted.

The local police, fire department, and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident. Nearby villagers also came to the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Marihal police station.

