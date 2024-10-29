Trees cut for shooting of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’ movie: K’taka Forest Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 29 Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has stated that action will be initiated in connection with the cutting of hundreds of trees in the land belonging to HMT in Bengaluru for the shooting of the film superstar Yash starrer “Toxic”.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minister Khandre stated, “The illegal cutting of hundreds of trees in forest land under the possession of HMT for the filming of the movie "Toxic" has raised serious concerns.”

He added satellite images clearly show this illegal act. “I visited the site today for an inspection. I have instructed that immediate and strict legal action be taken against those responsible for this crime,” Khandre stated.

He said that protecting forests and the environment is a primary responsibility of all governments. “I am committed to taking stringent action against anyone involved in illegal activities on forest land,” he warned.

He further alleged that HMT has sold its land, adding that the trees are cut and vegetation has been completely taken off in the land and given for the shooting just to mint money.

“All rules are violated, they don’t have any such powers,” he said.

He added that the shooting for the “Toxic” movie is going on. “I have personally inspected the spot. The total picture of the landscape has changed and aerial survey pictures have confirmed it. I am writing a letter seeking action to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There is a provision to lodge a case under the provision of the Forest Act 24. We have got all the details,” Khandre maintained.

He said that the department has also provided preliminary information. “The probe has to be conducted and I have written a letter about it. The film team has built a small village set in the said land. The preservation of forest is my foremost duty and I won’t compromise with that,” Khandre stated.

He said that the violation is so evident and permits from the forest department are not taken. “I am not complaining about the film team. We have to see who had violated the rules. The chopping of trees is illegal and it can’t be permitted,” he stated.

