Tremors felt in J-K's Srinagar, Pooch after earthquake hits Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 am at " Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said.

More details awaited.

