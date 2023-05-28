Tremors felt in J-K's Srinagar, Pooch after earthquake hits Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: May 28, 2023 11:52 AM 2023-05-28T11:52:35+5:30 2023-05-28T11:55:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 28 : Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu ...
New Delhi [India], May 28 : Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.
The quake was reported at 11:19 am at " Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said.
More details awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app