Tremors rock parts of central Maha at dawn, no casualties reported

Hingoli (Maharashtra), March 21 An earthquake of moderate intensity shook parts of central Maharashtra around dawn on Thursday, sparking panic though there are no reports of any casualties.

The quake, at 6.08 a.m., measured 4.2 points on the Richter Scale and took place at a depth of around 10 kms, around 20 kms outside Kalamnuri in Hingoli.

As the quake took place at a shallow depth, the tremors were felt more acutely in parts of Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani, as per international monitoring agencies.

In some towns and villages, people who were jolted awake and scared by the shaking earth, rushed out of their homes in the open till the quake subsided. There are no reports of any casualties or damage to properties so far.

