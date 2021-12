Tribals converting to another religion must not be given reservation: VHP's Alok Kumar

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central Working President Alok Kumar on Saturday stated that those from the scheduled tribes embracing another religion should not be given the reservation benefits after converting.

While speaking at a press conference in the national capital, "If important then an amendment in the Constitution or law should be amended to ensure that the tribals converting to another religion do not get the benefits of reservation and other facilities provided to the scheduled tribes under the Constitution."

"We will continue to reach out to more Parliamentarians to discuss various issues pertaining to religious conversions in the country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor