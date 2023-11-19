Tributes paid to Indira Gandhi in Samvidhan Sadan

New Delhi, Nov 19 Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Members of Parliament and former MPs paid floral tributes at the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on her birth anniversary.

Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh, also paid tributes on this occasion.

The portrait of Indira Gandhi was unveiled by the then President of India R. Venkataraman, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on November 19, 1987.

