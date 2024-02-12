Trinamool Congress Targeted With False Corruption Charges, Claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out against the Central government on Monday, accusing it of orchestrating a campaign of false corruption charges to malign her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Speaking at a government program in Hooghly district, Banerjee asserted that despite financial blockade imposed by the Centre, her administration has successfully implemented numerous welfare schemes for the underprivileged.

No state or country in the world can compete with us in terms of development. This is because, despite Delhi’s best attempts to deprive us, we have managed to bring in these welfare schemes for our people. We have been doing so much for the benefit of the people, but still efforts are on to malign us on fake corruption charges, she said.

Banerjee highlighted the state's achievements in development, asserting its unparalleled progress compared to other regions globally. She criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly withholding the state's dues totaling Rs 1.18 lakh crore, accusing them of attempting to financially strangle West Bengal.