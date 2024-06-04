Trinamool 'divas' Rachna, Sayani & June take handsome leads in Bengal

New Delhi, June 4 Three actress-turned-politician candidates of the Trinamool Congress -- Rachna Banerjee, Sayani Ghosh, and June Maliah -- have taken handsome leads in Hooghly, Jadavpur, and Medinipur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, respectively, as the counting of the votes picked up pace on Saturday.

According to the counting trends coming out of the Election Commission data, Rachna, the host of the popular television show 'Didi No. 1', is leading against BJP's actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee by over 34,000 votes in Hooghly.

In Jadavpur, Sayani, who is known for her works in films like 'Meghnad Badh Rahasya' and 'Dwikhondito', is leading against BJP's Anirban Ganguly by a huge margin of over 1,20,000 votes.

