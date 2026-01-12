Trinamool govt will be overthrown in West Bengal; BJP will restore democracy: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Jan 12 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, claiming that the BJP’s political fight in the state is not an ordinary electoral contest but a struggle between terrorism and democracy.

He asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government must be removed from power.

Speaking on the political situation in West Bengal, Giriraj Singh claimed, “In West Bengal, the BJP is fighting a battle between terrorism and democracy. This time, Mamata Banerjee’s government, which is accused of supporting terrorists, being pro-Muslim, and encouraging Bangladeshi infiltrators, must be overthrown in West Bengal.”

The Union Minister’s remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state, with the BJP intensifying its attack on the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Singh alleged that the current dispensation has compromised law and order and national security, positioning the BJP as the only alternative capable of restoring democratic values in the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Pawan Singh said that the political atmosphere in West Bengal indicates growing public discontent with the ruling party.

“As you can see, politics in West Bengal is ongoing, and the ruling party’s name keeps coming up in corruption cases. The people are against the ruling party. I feel that if the public were happy, they would express it openly. But the fact that the public is silent shows they are opposed,” he said.

Pawan Singh further added that voters are politically aware and are making up their minds ahead of the polls. “Regarding the elections, people are fully aware and expressing their opinions. I think there is a real chance for some change this time,” the BJP legislator said, indicating confidence within the party about a possible shift in the political landscape of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a petition filed before the Supreme Court that West Bengal government officials allegedly stopped its sleuths from carrying out searches and seizing material linked to the agency’s probe into an alleged coal smuggling scam linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC.

The ED approached the apex court a day after the Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing of its plea alleging interference by Banerjee during searches conducted at the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain.

I-PAC has been working on the election strategy for Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the state elections scheduled to be held by April.

Banerjee has filed two complaints at separate police stations over the ED searches at the I-PAC chief’s Kolkata residence and another property on the city’s outskirts. The state police have also registered a suo motu complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court with a caveat, seeking to ensure that no order is passed without hearing its side in connection with the ED searches.

