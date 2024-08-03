Trinamool might revive district observers' post in organisational rejig

Kolkata, Aug 3 There is a buzz in the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal that the post of district observers might be brought back in the internal structural overhaul of the party that might take place in the next couple of months.

The post of district observers was there in the organisational structure of the Trinamool till March 2021, when senior party leaders, including the heavyweight members of the state Cabinet, were designated to the post.

Sources said with Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee already hinting at organisational restructuring keeping in mind the 2026 West Bengal polls, there is a high possibility of bringing back the post.

The likely move is aimed at maintaining better coordination between the district and state leadership to ensure smoother functioning of both units, the sources said.

“The system will streamline coordination between the party and the administration,” said a senior Trinamool leader and member of the state Cabinet who didn't wish to be named.

To recall, while addressing Trinamool's annual Martyr's Day rally on July 21, Abhishek Banerjee hinted at possible rejigs in the party at the organisational level.

“I was not visible in any political event for the past month as I was analysing the (election) results. You will see the outcomes of the analysis within the next three months,” he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor