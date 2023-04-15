Trinamool MLA throws mobile phones during CBI raid at his house

Kolkata, April 15 Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha threw his mobile phones in a pond while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was conducting a raid at his house in connection with the multi-crore scam teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The raid that started at 1.30 p.m. on Friday, is still underway. More CBI sleuths joined the investigation early Saturday morning.

According to the latest information, the CBI sleuths have started pumping out water from the pond where Saha threw away his mobile phones.

Sources said that the recovery of the phones is extremely important since this can lead to crucial clues relating to the scam.

During his interrogation on Friday, Saha excused himself to go to the washroom. After he was allowed, he suddenly rushed towards the pond adjacent to his residence and threw his phones, the sources added

In the raid, the CBI has recovered a number of incriminating documents, including admit cards for written examinations for recruitment of primary, upper primary and second sections in state- run schools.

The sources said that a diary has also been recovered which might contain records of scam proceeds collected.

During the course of its investigation and through questioning of arrested and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, the central agency sleuths came across a local agent named Kaushik Ghosh.

Sources said that Kaushik Ghosh mainly acted as an agent in Murshidabad district and his task was mainly to arrange for prospective candidates willing to pay hefty amounts of money for getting appointments in state-run schools.

