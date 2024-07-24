Trinamool MLA tried to assault me on Assembly premises: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, July 24, 2024 Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, wrote to Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Wednesday claiming that he is feeling 'insecure' following an 'attempted attack' on him within the House by a Trinamool Congress legislator.

In the letter, Adhikari also alleged that Trinamool legislator Tapan Chatterjee used abusive language in front of other MLAs which made him feel 'insecure' within the Assembly premises.

“We are usually unsafe inside the Assembly premises and this is the second time we have been threatened by the ruling party members. They are taking advantage of the absence of personal security personnel allotted to us inside the Assembly,” Adhikari’s letter read.

He also reminded the Speaker that as the custodian of the House, he will be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs inside the Assembly premises.

Later, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X: "The lawlessness across WB seems to have trickled inside the Legislative Assembly as well. Today at about 12 noon while I was interacting with some reporters on the lower lobby, TMC MLA from Purbasthali, Tapan Chatterjee, approached me in an aggressive manner.

"Without any instigation or argument, he kept on using abusive language towards me and his body language indicated that his intention was to assault me.

"I have submitted a letter to the Hon’ble Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly citing the incident, which compromised my security inside the Assembly precincts. This incident certainly calls for a review of the previous order which bars the entry of Central Security Forces inside the Assembly."

Adhikari has also requested the Speaker to initiate criminal proceedings against Tapan Chatterjee.

A video of the altercation has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, said it is shameful that not only the people of West Bengal but an elected public representative like the LoP is also subjected to assault attempts inside the Assembly premises.

Denying the charges, Chatterjee accused Adhikari of maligning him and his family members at a public meeting near his residence recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor