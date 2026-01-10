Trinamool releases theme song for Bengal Assembly polls, portrays CM Mamata as a ‘tigress’

Kolkata, Jan 10 The Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its theme song for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the song, CM Mamata Banerjee, the daughter of Bengal, has been portrayed as a “tigress”. The song is based on the Trinamool Congress’ newly launched election slogan: “No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again.” The lyrics repeatedly convey the message of protecting and advancing Bengal’s tradition and culture against the BJP.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the theme song ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) presented Mamata Banerjee as the beloved daughter of Bengal, with the slogan: “Bengal wants its own daughter.” This time, that beloved daughter has been transformed into the protector of Bengali culture and heritage.

The three-minute new song centres around Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The main video for the song has been created by weaving together short clips from the party’s various rallies, meetings, processions and other programmes.

Using its official social media handles, the party released the video song and wrote: “Our campaign song for #AbarJitbeBangla is finally here, ready to ignite every corner of Bengal! Tune in and feel the raw power of our land; the defiant pulse of Bengal beating strong, the unbreakable resolve of millions who refuse to be silenced, the thunderous roar of a people rising as one against every conspiracy and attack. This song is the heartbeat of our resistance, the anthem of our pride, the voice of Ma-Mati-Manush declaring: Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla!”

For the past few days, Trinamool Congress supporters have been referring to Mamata Banerjee as a “tigress” on social media.

The image of the Trinamool leader as a tigress has now been expressed in the theme song created for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of being outsiders and systematically trying to erase Bengal’s language and cultural identity. Amid this, the ruling party is trying to convey through the new song that Bengal is fully aware of the politics of hatred and religious polarisation being waged against it.

Through the song, the Trinamool wants to show the common people how the BJP is insulting language, culture and coexistence by using religion as a weapon.

The song also reminded people of the demands that the Trinamool has been making to the Central government for a long time. From withholding Bengal’s funds to insulting Bengali intellectuals, from alleged manipulation of voter lists to the use of central agencies, everything has been included in the song.

