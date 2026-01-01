Trinamool RS member writes to Union Minister, suggests measures to revive ailing jute industry

Kolkata, Jan 1 Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, suggesting three measures to revive the ailing jute industry amid the closure of several jute mills in West Bengal due to a crisis in the supply of raw jute.

According to Banerjee, the first measure involves announcing a raw jute stabilisation or buffer framework that would clearly define reserve norms, ensure transparent release triggers, and provide for time-bound stock rotation linked to minimum support price (MSP) procurement.

The second measure proposed is the formulation of a defined strategy to predict and evenly distribute production-control-cum-supply-order (PCSO) demand. This, he said, would help ensure the timely finalisation of prices and prevent demand compression, which often destabilises both jute farmers and mills.

The third and final measure focuses on strengthening farmer-facing MSP operations to facilitate faster procurement processes, expand outreach, improve grading support and ensure assured payment timelines for cultivators.

In his letter, Banerjee also highlighted the current crisis faced by jute mills in West Bengal in the wake of the Bangladesh situation, noting that several mills have curtailed shifts or suspended operations due to unaffordable raw material costs and acute working capital stress. This, he said, has resulted in thousands of jute mill workers losing their employment.

Referring to the plight of jute farmers, Banerjee pointed out that cultivators remain exposed to uncertainty, with no assurance that the prevailing high prices are the outcome of sustainable policy support rather than temporary scarcity in the market.

He further claimed that the government’s own food grain procurement system is facing packaging stress, reviving concerns over dilution and the possible use of alternatives to jute packaging.

“The jute sector is not merely an industry; it sustains millions of farmers and workers and supports a strategic national packaging requirement. Without timely and decisive intervention, the present crisis could cause long-term structural damage to the sector.

“I request your personal attention and earliest action to restore stability, confidence and fairness in the raw jute market,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

