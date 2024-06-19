Trinamool won't be in power in Bengal forever: Biplab Deb

Kolkata, June 18 BJP MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Tuesday that if anyone thinks that the Trinamool Congress will continue to remain in power in West Bengal, he or she is mistaken.

Biplab Deb was in West Bengal as part of the four-member central fact-finding team of the BJP that was here to review the situation arising out of the post-poll violence reported from different parts of the state.

The fact-finding team also comprised former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, ex-Uttar Pradesh DGP and BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar.

“I want to tell Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that this is not the way to run a state. If you think that Trinamool rule will not end in West Bengal, you are mistaken. The same was said about the previous Left Front regime,” Biplab Deb told mediapersons after touring Diamond Harbour and Baruipur.

The fact-finding team visited different parts of Diamond Harbour and Baruipur on Tuesday and interacted with the BJP workers affected by the post-poll violence.

However, the members of the fact-finding team faced protests from their own party workers in Diamond Harbour, who alleged that the district leadership of the BJP neglected the plight of the party cadres who became homeless after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

The members of the fact-finding team assured them that their grievances will be addressed by the party leadership.

