Trinamool's celebrity candidates romp home; BJP's bite the dust

Kolkata, June 4 All the celebrity candidates fielded by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal scripted victories from their respective Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday, while those put up by the BJP returned empty-handed.

In Hooghly, it was a clash of cinestars between Trinamool's Rachana Banerjee and BJP’s sitting MP Locket Chatterjee, which the former won by a big margin of 76,853 votes.

Similarly, in Ghatal, Trinamool's sitting MP and popular actor Deepak Adhikari a.k.a. Dev defeated fellow actor and BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee by a huge margin of 1,82,868 votes.

In Medinipur, actress-turned-politician June Malia handed Trinamool a comfortable victory after she defeated BJP's fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul by over 27,000 votes.

Popular Bollywood actor of yesteryears Shatrughan Sinha also kept the Trinamool flag flying high in Asansol as he beat BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia by over 59,000 votes.

However, the real giant killers for Trinamool were two former India cricketers -- Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad.

While Pathan caused a big upset in Baharampur where he trounced five-time sitting MP and state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes, Kirti Azad clinched the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat by drubbing former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh by 1,37,981 votes.

