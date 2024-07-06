Tripura: 47 Students Succumb to HIV, 828 Test Positive, Reports TSACS

Tripura has witnessed a tragic toll of HIV cases among students, with forty-seven deaths reported due to the virus, according to a senior official from the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS). Additionally, 828 students have tested positive for HIV, highlighting a concerning public health issue in the region.

According to a report of TOI, "We have so far registered 828 students who are HIV positive. Out of them, 572 students are still alive and we have lost 47 people due to the dreaded infection. Many of the students have migrated out of Tripura for higher studies in coveted institutions across the country," a senior official of the TSACS stated.

The Tripura AIDS Control Society has identified students from 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities engaged in the use of injectable drugs. This information was gathered from 164 health facilities across the state, spanning nearly all blocks and subdivisions. As of May 2024, the total number of active HIV cases in Tripura stands at 8,729 individuals registered at ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centers. Among these, 5,674 individuals are reported to be alive, including 4,570 males, 1,103 females, and one transgender person.

