Tripura Accident: Several Dead After Pickup Vehicle Collides With Train in Dhalai

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 16:10 IST2025-11-20T16:06:53+5:302025-11-20T16:10:47+5:30

A passenger train collided with a pickup vehicle near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai, Tripura. The accident occurred on ...

Tripura Accident: Several Dead After Pickup Vehicle Collides With Train in Dhalai

A passenger train collided with a pickup vehicle near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai, Tripura. The accident occurred on November 20. The impact of the collision was severe that the pickup vehicle was completely crushed. Several people lost their lives in this accident.

(This Is A Developing Story...)

