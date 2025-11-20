Tripura Accident: Several Dead After Pickup Vehicle Collides With Train in Dhalai

A passenger train collided with a pickup vehicle near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai, Tripura. The accident occurred on November 20. The impact of the collision was severe that the pickup vehicle was completely crushed. Several people lost their lives in this accident.

#WATCH | Tripura: A passenger train collided with a pickup van near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai. Deaths reported. More details awaited.



(This Is A Developing Story...)