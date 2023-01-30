Tripura Assembly election last day to file nominations today

The last date to file nominations for the February 16 Tripura polls is today. Counting of votes will take place on March 2. Tripura's assembly session will end on March 22 this year. The Legislative Assembly of Tripura is 60-member strong.

The BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance swept the 2018 Tripura assembly polls, winning a two-third majority in the 60-member House, ending the 25-year-long Left rule in the state.Of the 60 seats on offer, the BJP had won 35, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged 16, IPFT won 8 while the Congress drew a nil.Tripura will have 3,328 polling stations across the state.