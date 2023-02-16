Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: 51.42% voter turnout recorded till 1pm

Polling for the Tripura assembly elections began at 7am on Thursday across 3,328 polling stations including 1,100 sensitive and 28 marked critical amid high-security cover. Around 51.42% voter turnout has been recorded till 1pm. Long queues were witnessed at the polling booths.

According to the Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. 259 candidates are contesting the assembly polls. Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting the polls from Town Borodowali. Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha against him. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

CPI(M) leader and former CM Manik Sarkar alleged that BJP is causing trouble in the election process by stopping people from casting their votes.He said, "In some places, miscreants on behalf of BJP are causing trouble and stopping people from casting their votes fearlessly. But the people are trying their best to cast votes...At some places where voters are not allowed to vote, they are blocking roads and urging the election commission, if they are not allowed to cast votes they won’t let others cast their votes. This is a positive sign and a determined effort."According to ANI, Sarkar further said, "The information our people get is communicated to Chief Electoral Officer. He is responding in a very positive manner. But what action is taken on ground needs to be examined further."