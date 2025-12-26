Tripura Assembly Speaker & four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen passes away

Agartala, Dec 26 Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after undergoing medical treatment for over four months.

He was 72. Sen, a Congress turned BJP leader, is survived by his wife, one son and a daughter.

The Tripura government has declared three days of state mourning from Friday as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

During the period of state mourning (December 26 to 28), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state, and there will be no official entertainment programme during this period.

The state government also decided that all the offices of the government, including those located outside the state, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and educational institutions will remain closed on Friday.

The Tripura government has announced that a state funeral will be accorded to Biswa Bandhu Sen on Saturday (December 27).

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, seniormost minister Ratan Lal Nath, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and CPI (M) Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Ram Prasad Paul, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and many other leaders condoled the death.

The Chief Minister, in a social media post, said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the Hon’ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwa Bandhu Sen. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers. I pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to his family to overcome this difficult time."

As Speaker of the Assembly, Sen discharged his responsibilities with efficiency and conducted the house proceedings with fairness and exemplary competence, the Chief Minister later told the media.

Assembly Speaker Sen, who underwent an emergency surgery at a private hospital in Agartala after he suffered an internal brain haemorrhage on August 8, was taken to Bengaluru for better medical treatment on August 11.

An official said that on the initiative of Tripura Chief Minister, two doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, came here and they examined Sen's health condition and treatment protocols first conducted at the Tripura Medical College and then at a private hospital in Agartala.

The Assembly Speaker's son, Arijit Sen, who is also a doctor, had earlier said that they have decided to shift his father to a Bengaluru-based hospital for further medical treatment.

Arijit Sen thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha and other doctors for properly managing the initial treatment in Agartala of his 72-year-old father.

The Assembly Speaker suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station on August 8 when he just boarded a train to go to his hometown, Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Sen was elected to the Tripura Legislative Assembly four times -- twice from the Dharmanagar constituency on a Congress ticket in 2008 and 2013, and later twice in 2018 and 2023 as a nominee of the ruling BJP from the same seat.

