Tripura: Bihar arms supplier, two others held; firearms seized

Agartala, Nov 24 Tripura Police arrested three persons, including an alleged arms supplier from Bihar, after seizing two small firearms and four magazines during a patrol operation in Agartala on Monday night, officials said.

West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said that the arrests were made when the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Arundhuti Nagar Police station was conducting routine patrolling near the Bandeshwar bridge on the bypass road.

The OC noticed suspicious movement by three persons and, upon checking, recovered the weapons along with three mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tinku Debbarma (35) and Sumenda Debbarma (40), both residents of Barkathal in West Tripura, and Sibash Kumar (29), a resident of Dumeria Khurd in Bihar, who allegedly brought the firearms into the state.

The district police chief said that a case is being registered under the Arms Act, and preliminary investigation indicates that the seized weapons were brought from Bihar earlier in the day.

“Only after further interrogation can we confirm how the arms reached here, for what purpose and to whom they were to be delivered,” Pathak said.

Police sources also noted that the Arundhuti Nagar area, located close to Agartala railway station, has witnessed multiple arrests of arms dealers over the past few years, with most cases involving illegal firearms smuggled into the state, often via train routes, particularly from Nagaland.

Meanwhile, on May 8, eight pistols and 16 empty magazines were recovered from an express train at Agartala railway station.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), in a joint operation on May 8, recovered eight pistols and 16 empty magazines from the Tripura Sundari Express Train after the train reached the Agartala railway station from Punjab's Firozpur.

"Eight pistols and 16 empty magazines were recovered from the two unclaimed bags. We have yet to identify the owner or carrier of these bags,” a GRP official had said, adding that there is no mark or place of manufacture of the pistols and magazines. All eight pistols are similar to point 9mm pistols.

