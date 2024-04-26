Tripura BJP served show-cause notice for campaigning through audio messages in silence period

Agartala, April 26 The Election Commission has served a show-cause notice to the BJP in Tripura for campaigning through audio messages on mobile phones during the silence period violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal also asked the ruling party late on Thursday to immediately remove the posts made on the 'BJP Tripura' Facebook page in favour of a "particular party".

The BJP has been asked to respond to the show-cause notice by Friday 10 a.m.

The CEO in his notice said: "...it has been found that several posts (graphics and video) have been posted on the 'BJP Tripura' Facebook page in the last six hours. These posts tend to affect the campaign discourse within the silence period and are violating the above provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

"...the matter is prima facie found to violate the electoral laws. It is clear from the verified Facebook account of 'BJP Tripura' that an appeal to the people of Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to vote in favour of a particular party has been made," the notice stated.

Earlier in the day, a poll official warned BJP candidate for Tripura West Lok Sabha seat Biplab Kumar Deb for making "objectionable remarks" against Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

"You are warned and advised to refrain from making such statements during elections in the future which otherwise shall be seen as a violation of the MCC," the official said in a communique to sitting Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

The voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat is slated for Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor