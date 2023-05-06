Tripura CM arranges special flight to bring back students from Manipur

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 6 : Tripura government on Saturday arranged a special flight to bring back stranded students of the state from violence-affected Mpur. The development came after Chief Minister Prof Dr Mk Saha on Saturday spoke to the Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and requested special aircraft arrangements.

Following the request, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the decision to operate an additional commercial flight from Imphal to Agartala. The flight will reach Agartala from Imphal on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

During a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Saturday afternoon, CM Dr Saha said, "the government had arranged three commercial flights for bringing back students of Tripura from Mpur. Among these three flights, two flights will reach MBB Airport, Agartala from Imphal at 12.15 AM and 1.40 AM while another flight will take off from Imphal tonight and leave for Guwahati. Those students will have free accommodation and food at Guwahati and will be brought back to Agartala by Sunday noon."

The government also announced a helpline number (0381-241-6045/241-6241 and WhatsApp number 8787676210) in this regard. On the other hand, a special team has to be sent to Mpur today by the state government to bring and coordinate the students studying in Mpur.

While the neighbouring state of Meghalaya is also arranging special flights to bring back their stranded students from Mpur. Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of May, said an official statement.

