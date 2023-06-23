Tripura CM inaugurates nursery classes, tinkering laboratory at Vidyajyoti school

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 23 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the nursery section of Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary School (MTB) - one of the Vidyajyoti schools - on the basis of a demand raised by parents, officials said.

According to officials, the placeholder students of MTB, Agartala performed very well in the recently held examinations. In addition, a tinkering laboratory was also inaugurated which is expected to unleash the creativity of many students.

Availability and storage of the best quality drinking water for the students were also ensured.

Following the inauguration of nursery classes and a tinkering laboratory, this historic Vidyajyoti school of the state which is situated in the heart of Agartala is expected to attract more students, officials said.

Chief Secretary CS JK Sinha, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Director of Secondary Education, Chandni Chandran & Director of Elementary Education Arup Deb were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

