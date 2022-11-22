Tripura CM: Law and order in northeast improved after Modi govt came to power

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the law and order situation of the northeastern states has improved significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha was speaking at the two-day 27th Conference of DGs/IGs and heads of CPOs of northeastern States in Agartala on Tuesday.

"The government has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy to deal with crimes and this has helped in improving the law and order situation of the entire northeast region," he said while adding that the region has witnessed this change only after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power and Modi became the country's Prime Minister.

He also said that states in the northeastern region have witnessed tremendous growth and development, and interstate issues have also been resolved with the efforts of the Modi government.

"A series of measures have been taken up in coordination with all senior police officials and district-level officers to implement the strategies of the BJP government for peace and anti-corruption policy, everywhere with irrespective of cast, community and political involvement," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

